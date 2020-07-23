Brightworth Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Brightworth cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.6% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,860,000 after acquiring an additional 139,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

American Tower stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $269.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

