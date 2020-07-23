Brightworth Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Valero Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 264,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 103,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

