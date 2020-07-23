Brightworth Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.9% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 142,561 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.06. 28,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,619. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.65.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.