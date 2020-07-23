Brightworth Has $7.96 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brightworth trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $579.47. 8,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $552.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,252 shares of company stock valued at $32,324,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

