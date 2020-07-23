Brightworth Has $9.77 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brightworth lowered its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 1.4% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,964. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $296.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

