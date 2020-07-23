Brightworth Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brightworth boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.88. 51,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $331.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

