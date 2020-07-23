Brightworth Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brightworth raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.46. 58,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,877. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.30. The company has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

