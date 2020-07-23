Brightworth Makes New $216,000 Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brightworth purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,697,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 73,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 50,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.34. 216,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

