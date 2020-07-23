Brightworth Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brightworth reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Danaher were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.77. The stock had a trading volume of 121,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,241. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

