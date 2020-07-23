Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 712,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $310.23. 90,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,200. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.55 and a 200-day moving average of $284.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,405 shares of company stock worth $114,888,327. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

