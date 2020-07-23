Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.23. 29,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,749,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,536,000 after buying an additional 1,247,679 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,030,000 after buying an additional 1,826,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,639,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 498,787 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,780,000 after buying an additional 358,532 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

