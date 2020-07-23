Brokerages Set Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) PT at $8.59

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.59.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Aphria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.
APHA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. 120,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.
About Aphria
Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.
