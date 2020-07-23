Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target at $13.40

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIND shares. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,553. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $377.21 million, a P/E ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 2.28. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

