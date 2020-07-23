Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target at $13.40

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIND shares. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,553. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $377.21 million, a P/E ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 2.28. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?

Analyst Recommendations for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit