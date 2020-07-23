Brokerages Set United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Target Price at $17.80

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of UMC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 147,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.1362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,377,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,704 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 138.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 906,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 526,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

