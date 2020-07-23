Brokerages Set USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Price Target at $9.40

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Sunday, July 5th.

Shares of USA Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

