Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

BVRDF traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

