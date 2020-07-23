Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

BVRDF traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

