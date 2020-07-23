Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.13. Cadence Bancorp shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 31,812 shares.

The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,567,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 8,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,218,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,946 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,926,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $16,616,000. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 459.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 1,025,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 842,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

