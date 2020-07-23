Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $41,372.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Exrates and OOOBTC. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.39 or 0.02887621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00067225 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

