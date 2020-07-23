Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Canada Goose from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.36.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.27. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 419.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Canada Goose by 22.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.