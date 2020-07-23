Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $79,034,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,217.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,531,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,820 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $50,246,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

