Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Cedar Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -33.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,427. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

