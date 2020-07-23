CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76.

Get CIT Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.