Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems comprises about 0.8% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $454,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $15.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day moving average is $133.66. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.