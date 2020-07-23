Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 366,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,246,936. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $207.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

