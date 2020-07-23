CoinEx Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.95 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.01926145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00083722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00192308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00120013 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,194,209 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

