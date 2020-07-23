Compagnie de Saint Gobain (SGO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA: SGO) recently:

7/16/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €37.00 ($41.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €37.00 ($41.57) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €37.00 ($41.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €33.00 ($37.08) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €25.40 ($28.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €28.50 ($32.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €36.00 ($40.45) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €28.50 ($32.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €23.10 ($25.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €37.00 ($41.57) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA:SGO traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during trading on Thursday, hitting €34.00 ($38.20). The company had a trading volume of 1,839,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA has a one year low of €42.05 ($47.25) and a one year high of €52.40 ($58.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.73.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

