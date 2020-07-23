Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.