Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. Crown also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.10-5.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Crown has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 33.18%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.83.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

