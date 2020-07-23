CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 0.8% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 145,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,902. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.