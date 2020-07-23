Cutler Group LP Has $135,000 Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cutler Group LP trimmed its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth $99,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 51.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,321.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exponent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Exponent stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,144. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.