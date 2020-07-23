CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lifted by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 3.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

