Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Decreased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Income Research & Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 742,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

DHR traded up $4.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.38. The company had a trading volume of 141,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,241. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

