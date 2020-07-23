Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -5.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of DHC opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $906.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.