Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.91. The stock had a trading volume of 66,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,638. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

