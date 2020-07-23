Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 800 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $645,732,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 6,150.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,291 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $294,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,281,000 after buying an additional 1,179,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CME Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,196,000 after buying an additional 576,402 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.74. 30,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,810. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

