eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,819,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,484,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 112.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,060,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.78. 240,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,648,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

