eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $58.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of eBay from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.04.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 196,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,648,113. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $169,819,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in eBay by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $55,484,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.