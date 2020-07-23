Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Acquired by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.61. 4,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $680.42 million, a PE ratio of 83.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.