ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, September 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from ELEKTA AB/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Shares of EKTAY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.70. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EKTAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

