ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, September 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from ELEKTA AB/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Shares of EKTAY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.70. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EKTAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

