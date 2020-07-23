Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,392 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $181,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 567,899 shares of company stock worth $93,465,058. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $164.29. 34,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,341. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.40.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

