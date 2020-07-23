Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,899 shares of company stock valued at $93,465,058 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

