Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.45. 89,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.