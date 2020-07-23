Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $51.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. 79,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,038,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 50,363 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 257,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 122,366 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.