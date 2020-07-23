Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,020 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $330,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 37.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 496,341 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 37.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,814 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.57. 3,904,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,645,601. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.