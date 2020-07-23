Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Releases Earnings Results

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $160.52 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter.

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach stock opened at $6,050.00 on Thursday. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 12 month low of $5,305.00 and a 12 month high of $8,350.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,002.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,597.37. The company has a market cap of $770.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.53.

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans.

