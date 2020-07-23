Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.02. 100,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,241. The firm has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.04. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $197.18.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.