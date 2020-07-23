Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 0.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 89,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 159,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.61.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.14. The company had a trading volume of 72,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,324. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.26. The firm has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

