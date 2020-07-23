Financial Consulate Inc. Has $461,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $422,596,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $122,432,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.00. 34,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,266. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day moving average of $177.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

