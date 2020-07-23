Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 623 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.70. 28,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.42. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

