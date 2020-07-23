First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.97%.
FMBI opened at $12.64 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.
FMBI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.
About First Midwest Bancorp
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.
