First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.97%.

FMBI opened at $12.64 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP R Douglas Rose bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $35,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Phupinder Gill purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $268,560. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

